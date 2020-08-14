Inverurie Locos veteran Eric Watson chasing more trophies and to pass on winning mentality to young team-mates

Eric Watson hopes to add to his medal collection with Inverurie Locos when next season is able to start.

The veteran defender won six Highland League titles, three Highland League Cups, two Aberdeenshire Cups and two Aberdeenshire Shields in his time with former club Cove Rangers.

It is not yet known when next term will begin, but when it comes Watson hopes he will win more silverware with the Railwaymen.

The Harlaw Park side were second in the Highland League table when the coronavirus crisis caused football to be shut down in March and also reached the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

However, Watson feels Andy Low’s side can improve and said: “I think we fell a bit short last season of what we should have done, certainly in the league.

“I know we finished in the top three, but if the games had been played would we have finished top three? We don’t know.

“I think we should have had a few more points on the board and we would have liked to go a round further in the Scottish Cup and have got a trophy onboard.

“We want to step on when next season does start and do better than we’ve done this year.

“It would mean a lot to me to win some more silverware.

“We were in the final of the Aberdeenshire Shield last season and it was gutting we came up short.

“But we couldn’t have any complaints because we were well beaten by Fraserburgh in the second half of that game.

“If I could win another trophy it would a huge honour, and when we get back playing we’ll all have to work hard and hopefully we can do that.”

It’s not yet known when next season’s Highland League may start, but Watson says Locos need to believe they can win the title for the first time.

The 38-year-old: “I think we have to believe it is possible to win the league. There are five or six lads that are late teens or early 20s coming through.

“My whole career has been trying to win things and it’s the same at Inverurie and I suppose I try to pass that on to the young players as well.

“If those players have that mentality, then in a few years time – when they’re at their peak – they can be challenging for titles.”