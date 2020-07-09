Inverurie Locos star Chris Angus and partner to launch new app after seeing gap in the market

Inverurie Locos striker Chris Angus is hoping to launch an app that could be the first of its kind in the UK.

During lockdown his partner Nicola Lawson came up with idea of an application that would allow groups of friends to save and spend money together using contactless payments on mobile phones.

The pair believe it could work well for groups on nights out as an alternative to the usual drinks kitty.

They have already had meetings with app developers and Angus hopes it is something that could take off.

The Harlaw Park hitman said: “This is something totally out of the blue really and we’re learning on a day-to-day basis about this because we haven’t done anything like this before.

“We’ve done our research and it doesn’t seem like there’s anything out there at the moment, so we’re looking to bring this to the public.

“It’s still the early stages, but it would be really good to one day be able to have created something that a lot of people are using.

“It would be great to see people using something we’ve created and if it helps solve a problem that might be there then it would be great.

“It’s about having an idea that makes something easier for people and we’ve had good feedback from our friends when we’ve mentioned it to them. It seems people think it’s a good idea, so hopefully it can develop.

“We’re hoping to have a beta app (for testing) in the first six months and hopefully launch UK-wide within a year.

“There’s no reason why we can’t and we’ve had a few meetings with app developers to get the ball rolling.

“The target market is 20 million people in the UK, so hopefully it can be available to them within a year’s time.”

With experts predicting people will no longer use cash in the future, Angus hopes the WhipRound app could take advantage of that trend.

He added: “I think there are changes in society and less people are using cash. We’ve read a lot about cashless societies being on the horizon.

“So if we could be at the forefront of that with this app with a good catchy name then hopefully people will use it.

“Cashless and contactless payments are used more now than ever before.”

More information about WhipRound can be found at www.whiproundinfo.com