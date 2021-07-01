Inverurie Locos sign former Montrose defender James Connolly

Inverurie Locos have signed Montrose defender James Connolly ahead of the new Highland League campaign.

The 20-year-old was part of the Gable Endies’ development squad, but did not make a senior appearance for the League One outfit.

Connolly has now agreed to switch to Harlaw Park, with Locos boss Andy Low impressed by his physical attributes.

Low insists he has signed the centre half with a view to the future, and he said: “We are delighted to get James signed up with the club and he is a player that has impressed us over the last couple of weeks in training both in quality and attitude.

“He has a lot of the attributes that you would look for in a centre half. Firstly you can see James enjoys defending.

“He is big, strong and quick along the ground so we look forward to helping develop his game further over the next few years.

“At 20 years old, James is certainly one for future but how quickly he becomes involved in the first team squad will be over to him, as the opportunities will be there for to impress further in pre-season games like the rest of the squad.”