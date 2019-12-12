Inverurie Locos gaffer Low happy to win ugly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low said he would take reaching the Aberdeenshire Shield final after being disappointed by his side’s showing at Huntly.

The Garioch outfit twice went behind at Christie Park, with Chris Angus and Neil Gauld cancelling out goals from Glenn Murison and Nathan Meres before Jonny Smith clinched it in stoppage time.

Low, whose team will now play Fraserburgh in the final, said: “I wasn’t overly pleased with the performance, but in a semi-final you’ll take the result so we just move on.

“I thought the park wasn’t great, but the conditions were the same for both sides, and there wasn’t a lot of good football played. It wasn’t an enjoyable game to watch. We turned it into to a battle, but only in the last 20 minutes or so, when I thought we were the better side.

“Up until that point Huntly edged it.

“The boys looked a bit leggy, given we haven’t played in a few weeks, and Huntly looked a bit fresher than us.

“It can work both ways, you can come out fresh and be sharp, but it looked like we took a while to get going.

“Huntly came out hungry after their defeat to Brora at the weekend.

“The good thing is I got the boys in at half-time and got a reaction.”

Before their Shield semi, Locos’ last game which was successfully played was on November 16.

On the prospect of the Shield final against fellow Highland title hopefuls Fraserburgh, Low said: “It’s something to look forward to. I think it’ll be at the start of next year. I said as soon as I got the job I wanted cup finals to be the norm for Locos.”