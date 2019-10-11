Inverurie Locos boss wary of old boys in Keith battle

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper is wary of former players keen to do well against their old side tomorrow.

Keith visit Harlaw Park with a number of ex-Railwaymen in their ranks.

As well as Josh Bolton, Scott Begg, Marc Young, Ryan Robertson and Michael Selfridge, Maroons manager Dean Donaldson also played for Inverurie.

Third-placed Locos are looking to make it three wins on the spin and Cooper said: “It would be good to keep our run going, but it will be another tough game against Keith.

“They pushed a good Brora side hard on Wednesday night (losing 3-2) and we expect them to do the same to us.

“We know Dean Donaldson well, he was at the club when I arrived and was a great player with a fantastic attitude and work ethic.

“We know his team will be the same and there are some former Locos in their team like Selfridge, Bolton, Begg, Robertson and Young.

“They’ll all be coming back and wanting to do well at Harlaw Park.”

With Neil McLean and Jonny Smith returning from injury Cooper has a strong squad and added: “Everybody is back training, Jamie Michie is the only one who isn’t quite right, but we’ll see how he is.

“We’ve got a good squad and we’re still trying to introduce the young players as well.

“We’re also trying to stay with the pack at the top of the table and it’s not always easy to put young boys into that environment.”