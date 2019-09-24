Inverurie Locos boss ‘wants to help youth do well’

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper says he will give youth a chance.

Last week striker Kyle Gordon, 22, and midfielder Craig Gill, 20, penned contract extensions which will keep them at Harlaw Park until the summer of 2021.

Midfield prospect Jordan Cooper also recently signed an extended deal with the Railwaymen.

Garioch gaffer Cooper says it’s important the club produce homegrown players for the first team and says the youngsters will get an opportunity.

He said: “Jordan Cooper signed a new contract and then speaking to Kyle and Craig was our next priority.

“We’re delighted that they’ve decided to commit themselves for a further year.

“It just shows how much the club want to help youth do well. We have a good structure from Under-15s, 17s and 19s right through to the first team.

“These boys have progressed through that system.

“It’s difficult as well because we have a good squad.

“But if they keep working hard they will get game time and hopefully they can take their chance.

“As a club Inverurie work hard when it comes to youth development. That comes from chairman Mike Macauley and vice-chairman Graeme Hay.

“They want to see young players get a chance and do well for the club. We have fantastic coaches who work in the system to help young players.

“Thomas Reid and Andrew Watt have stepped up to the first team and there are more waiting for their chance.”