Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low would welcome system which saw tier six below Highland League

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low would be open to new teams joining the Highland League.

Tentative discussions have taken place about adding a tier six below the Highland set-up, connecting the North Region Superleague and North Caledonian League to the Scottish pyramid.

While there are no agreements in place as it stands, league secretary Rod Houston has previously said he was optimistic about coming to an arrangement with the respective organisations.

Formartine United, Turriff United and Strathspey Thistle were the last three teams to join the league back in 2009, while junior side Banks o’ Dee – frequently mentioned as a potential Highland League side – are also previous applicants.

Low said: “I’m not someone that likes things to go stale. If teams that are ready and have quality, like Banks o’ Dee, who have shown consistently they are more than ready.

“Look at Strathspey Thistle, where they are now compared to when they came in. It’s night and day – same as Turriff.

“The biggest thing for me is that whenever football comes back, it comes back positive.

“Hopefully there’s a situation that can suit the majority rather than people being disappointed.”

The league was reduced to 17 teams for the 2019-20 season following the promotion of Cove Rangers, with their pyramid play-off opponents Berwick Rangers dropping into the Lowland League.

However, this season’s champions Brora Rangers have been denied the chance of promotion after reconstruction talks collapsed on Friday – with the situation provoking angry statements from both the Highland League and the Cattachs.

Low believes Cove and Brora have both shown in recent seasons that the gap between the SPFL and Highland League has reduced significantly.

He added: “I think in one-off games – people will judge them on cup competitions – if one team beats another automatically people will think they’re maybe not quite as strong.

“But when you do it over a 30-game season, you find things even themselves out. I think players and clubs progress within it and no doubt Brora Rangers would strengthen further. I don’t think they would need a lot to compete.

“The Highland League is something we’re all used to and the same teams being in it.

For me I always look to progress and see development – as Inverurie Locos manager I would never want to hold myself back. I would like to go win the league and then win the next league after that.

“I also don’t think any team should negatively be punished for this. Brechin City are sitting bottom but I don’t think any team should come out of it negatively. Only

positive outcomes.

“I would have liked to have seen Brora and Kelty Hearts get in, but also Brechin should be given an opportunity to stay in the league.”