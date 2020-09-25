Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low looking forward to working with winger Nathan Meres

Manager Andy Low says new signing Nathan Meres is the type of player he wants to work with at Inverurie Locos.

The 19-year-old winger has joined the Railwaymen on a three-year deal from Cove Rangers and could feature in tomorrow’s behind closed-door friendly against Peterhead.

Low said: “He’s a top young player and that’s the area we’ve identified that we want to come into Inverurie Locos.

“Ideally we want them to be young players and we want them to be Highland League ready and Nathan fits that bill.

“He had a great season last season at Huntly on loan, he’s quick, direct with good feet and he’ll bring goals to the squad as well.

“He was one where we identified early on to see how the situation would develop and Cove were good to deal with, so it’s good to get the deal done.

“I want to get the best young players in at Locos, which will make us competitive in the league, and also these are guys you want to work with.”

After friendlies against Colony Park and Hall Russell United, Low is looking forward to the test of facing a League One side when Peterhead visit Harlaw Park.

He added: “We’re looking forward to the game. I’ve really enjoyed pre-season so far, we’ve played a couple of games against Junior teams.

“This is a team that’s a couple of levels above us in Peterhead and Jim McInally is a very experienced manager, so it’s good for the players and myself to test ourselves against that.

“It’s a pre-season game and I’ll use the whole squad, and I’m sure Peterhead will be the same. It will be a good test for us both.”