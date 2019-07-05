Inverurie Loco boss praises Calum Dingwall after debut performance

Inverurie Locos boss Neil Cooper has praised new signing Calum Dingwall following his debut for the club.

The midfielder, who can also play in attack or at full-back, started in the Railwaymen’s opening pre-season friendly against Cove Rangers on Wednesday night.

Despite a 2-1 defeat at the Balmoral Stadium Cooper was happy with the display from new recruit Dingwall, as well as others in his side.

The Harlaw Park gaffer said: “Calum hasn’t played a lot over the last year with Formartine.

“But I said to him when he signed this is a chance to resurrect his career.

“Due to who we had available we had to play him in the middle of the park rather than in a wider area.

“Him and Jamie Michie were first class together in central midfield.

“Behind that Ryan Broadhurst, Mark Souter and Andy Reid did well.

“Unfortunately we lost Eric Watson due to a small cut that wouldn’t stop bleeding, but we were pleased for our first game.

“It was a very hard game and we’re working on the match fitness levels.

“But in our league we won’t play against a better team that this season.

“So the performance was good and it’s something for us to build on.”

Cooper was disappointed with the goals Locos conceded to Harry Milne and Jamie Masson on Wednesday, but was pleased with the response.

He added: “We didn’t let our heads go down and scored a good goal with Greg Mitchell linking up with Jordan Cooper, who curled it home.”