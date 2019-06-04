Inverurie hoping former Formartine player Dingwall can be Highland hero

Inverurie Locos first-team coach Andy Low is pleased they have managed to sign the versatile Calum Dingwall.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Railwaymen after leaving Formartine United.

Dingwall, a former Inverness Caley Thistle youth player, can play on either flank as a winger or a full-back.

Low, who works as a coach at Harlaw Park alongside manager Neil Cooper and assistant Steven Park, believes Dingwall’s quality in a number of positions will be a plus for Locos next season.

Low said: “We acted swiftly upon Calum’s contract at North Lodge expiring.

“We see him as a wide midfielder, equally at ease on either flank, and will also add cover and competition in the full back berths.

“We’re really pleased to have added him to our impressive group of players and again we’re indebted to the Locos committee for the support.”

Dingwall is excited to join a new club and he added: “I’m raring to go in this new chapter of my career and to pull on that famous red and black jersey.

“The coaching staff were so enthusiastic when we met and the professional manner with which the club is operated is well known across the Highland League.”

Dingwall is Inverurie’s second signing of the close season.

Former Cove Rangers captain Eric Watson joined last week as Locos look to strengthen for next term and improve on their finish of fifth in the Highland League this campaign.”