Inverurie boss Cooper urges team to stay focused for visit of Brora

Inverurie Locos manager Neil Cooper wants his side to bounce back against Brora Rangers to keep themselves in contention at the top of the Highland League.

Locos are second in the table three points behind leaders Cove, who have played four games less.

While the Railwaymen are not title favourites after last Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Cove, Cooper wants to get back to winning ways at Harlaw Park to keep themselves in second place.

The Garioch side face a Brora outfit that will be hoping to challenge for the title, they are seven points off the summit in fourth position but have played the same number of games as Cove.

Cooper said: “We didn’t do ourselves justice last Saturday against Cove. “Cove were excellent and thoroughly deserved their win.

“We have had a tough run of games, but we knew it was coming.

“We spoke to the players at training and said that we didn’t do the right things that we had been doing in the previous 16 games and we would like to get back to doing that.

“It will be another team that are behind us, but they have games in hand and they’ll be looking to put Cove under pressure at the top of the league.

“We are looking to win the game and we want to maintain the standards we have set. “You only do that by working hard and showing your quality on the ball and not sitting off players.

“The teams at the top of the league have got really good players, so if you sit off them they will cause you problems.

“We need to make sure we don’t do that on Saturday.”

Cooper would certainly take a repeat of Locos’ 2-1 win at Dudgeon Park back in August.

He added: “We played up there and won, which was the start of our good run, and I think we won five in a row after that.

“We got the breaks at the right time and you need that.

“But we were delighted with the performance up there and we would like to get another performance and result tomorrow, but we’ll need to be at our best.”

Inverurie may hand a debut to new signing Chris Angus tomorrow.