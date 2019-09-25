Injured Rae will keep on battling to help Fraserburgh

Michael Rae is happy to help Fraserburgh for as long as he can.

The midfielder is waiting on an operation to repair his medial ligament.

But Rae is still able to play in the meantime and with injuries hitting the Broch squad hard in the early part of this season, he has been an important player for boss Mark Cowie.

After his operation the 31-year-old will spend an extended period on the sidelines.

Rae said: “I’m still playing because I’m waiting on a date for my operation, which will put me out for six to nine months.

“The NHS takes a little longer than private and I’m happy to be here and help the manager and the boys.

“Maybe I haven’t been able to do as much as I should be but I’ll always give my all.

“My medial ligament needs repaired and that’s eight weeks on crutches and eight weeks in a knee brace and nine months out, which is unfortunate.

“I’ve got different priorities now, with family; my little girl, Ava, is five weeks old.

“Dad needs to be fit and healthy to run about after her. My partner, Nadine, has been busy at home while I’ve been running around on a Saturday.”

Rae is in contention to feature for Fraserburgh on Saturday when Huntly visit Bellslea in the Highland League.

The Broch are looking to bounce back after the disappointment of last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the Scottish Cup first round.

Rae felt the Buchan outfit were unfortunate not to win the tie or at least earn a replay, after a dominant display.

He added: “I think, on the balance of play in the first half, we did well against the wind.

“They’re a big, physical, well-drilled team who had a lot of possession, but we did well in the conditions.

“I thought we battered them in the second half; we did everything but put the ball in the net.

“The unfortunate thing is, if you don’t put the ball in the net you’re liable on the break.

“It was a sloppy goal we gave away. It was the third week in a row we’d given away a late goal, which was disappointing.

“I think we’ve probably played worse than we did on Saturday and won.

“Sometimes luck comes into it, the ball bounces differently or somebody makes a different run.

“We were unlucky. Ultimately we should have at least been coming away with a replay.

“That’s the first time in a while we haven’t scored.

“We always back our strikers and midfielders to score goals but on Saturday it didn’t quite click.

“We have a league game against Huntly on Saturday so hopefully we can bounce back.

“There’s a cup final (the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final on October 4) on the horizon as well.

“I’m suspended for that but hopefully we can bounce back quickly from Bonnyrigg.”