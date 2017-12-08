If we don’t beat Cove they’ll win league, claims Fraserburgh boss Cowie

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has called tomorrow’s clash with Cove Rangers a must-win if they want to clinch the Highland League title.

The Broch welcome the Aberdeen outfit to Bellslea with Cove sitting top of the table with 47 points from 17 games, with the Buchan men having played a game more and on 41 points.

While it is still early in December, boss Cowie is aware of the importance of the game and thinks they have to come out on top.

He said: “We need to win tomorrow, in my eyes if we don’t then Cove have won the league – that’s how blunt I want to be.

“Brora maybe still have a chance, but with the way Cove are playing I can’t see anyone stopping them – and that’s credit to them.

“We can’t rest on our laurels, we need to make sure we are competing and battling and we need to put in a performance.

“We’ve got it in us, we can easily turn this around no problem.

“Cove on their day will beat everybody, but so will we.

“We’ve got a game plan and we need to stick to it. We’re at home, so we’ll go into the game to win because that’s the only way we know how to play.

“We don’t know how to defend and play on the counter.

“We’ll attack them. it’s the biggest game of the season to date, it will be difficult, but these are the games we want to be involved with and these are the games that define seasons, so we are delighted to be involved in this.”

Meanwhile, Cove skipper Eric Watson is hoping they can end their poor recent record against the Broch and put a major dent in their championship hopes.

He said: “Fraserburgh are going well and having a good season, and they seem to have had one over us in the last couple of seasons, so we want to make amends for that.

“It’s an opportunity to try to put a dent in one of our title rivals, but I’m sure they’ll be thinking the exact same thing.

“Some of our performances against Fraserburgh have been really good, but we haven’t been able to beat them, which has been frustrating. We definitely want to put that right and go up there and get the three points.

“It’s only another game and another three points, it is only early December, there is a long way to go.

“We have a lot of big games to come so we are just looking at this as another chance to get three points .”