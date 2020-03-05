Formartine boss Paul Lawson hails scoring return of striker Garry Wood in win over Clachnacuddin

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson hailed the return of Garry Wood after he helped them beat Clachnacuddin 3-0.

The Pitmedden outfit took the points at Grant Street Park with second-half sub Wood bagging a brace on his return from a back injury after Conor Gethins fired United into a first-half lead.

Getting former Ross County and Montrose striker Wood back on the pitch was one of a number of positives for Lawson in Inverness.

The Formartine boss said: “He’s had a back injury and with the way he plays with his back to goal a lot you have defenders bumping into you and coming through the back of you.

“So we had to be wary of when Garry came back in because he could have done more damage to it.

“You could go through a couple of games and be fine and then he could get a bang on it and be in pain so Garry’s had to be careful.

“We’ve been having to manage Garry. He’s been training, but not full training.

“He’s had to dip in and out and we’ve had to manage it. But he felt able to play some minutes against Clach.

“It was great for him to get a couple of goals and it’s good for competition.

“Conor and Scott Lisle have led the line well, but if Garry’s putting pressure on them that’s a good thing.”

Last night’s victory was Formartine’s eighth in nine matches in 2020 and the team performance as well as striker Gethins’ individual display were positives for Lawson.

He added: “I thought we played really well in difficult conditions.

“The pitch wasn’t at its best but we played some very good football at times and adapted well to it.

“After two and a half weeks without a game there’s a bit of worry about how it might turn out.

“But we were excellent from start to finish and kept going until the end.

“All three goals were excellent. Conor’s goal was a great delivery from Daniel Park and Garry took both his goals well.

“It wasn’t just about the strikers. Our two centre-halves (Craig McKeown and Darryn Kelly) were very good and we got a clean sheet.

“Once again Aaron Norris in the middle of the park was excellent.”

Last night’s game was the first at Grant Street Park since December after a fire on Christmas Eve caused damage in the dressing-room area.

Formartine took the lead in the 37th minute with GETHINS heading in Daniel Park’s cross from the right.

With quarter of an hour left sub WOOD doubled the advantage, finishing beyond Clach keeper Douglas MacLennan from eight yards. And on 82 minutes WOOD got his second and Formartine’s third, netting after a fine solo run.