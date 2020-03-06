Huntly’s Skinner hoping to do double over Buckie Jags

Huntly manager Martin Skinner says belief is important as his side look to do the double on high-flying Buckie Thistle.

The Black and Golds make the trip to Victoria Park tomorrow to face the Jags, who are eight places above them in fourth.

However, Huntly pulled off a notable victory against Thistle earlier in the season, 4-3 at Christie Park in October having romped into a 4-0 first-half lead.

Strathbogie boss Skinner is hoping lightning can strike twice.

He said: “I think we’ve got to take confidence from that result. We drew with them at home at the end of last season.

“Then we managed to get a great result earlier in the season and won after a really good start to the game.

“We need to take confidence from that because Buckie are a good side who are in form and Graeme Stewart is a very good manager so it will be difficult.

“But we have to have that confidence and belief to get another good result.”

With seven games left Skinner is hoping for a strong end to the season for Huntly and added: “We’ve got Buckie and Fraserburgh who are two of the top sides and we want to make sure we compete in both games.

“In the other five games we believe we can do really well in them because it’s teams around us and teams below us.

“We want to pick up as many points as we can to turn around the really poor start to the season we had and hopefully catch Keith above us. Hopefully we can do that between now and the end of the season.”

Elsewhere, Turriff face Lossiemouth at the Haughs and Keith travel to Strathspey.