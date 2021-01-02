Show Links
Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie postponed for a third time

by Danny Law
02/01/2021, 9:08 am Updated: 02/01/2021, 10:13 am
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsChristie Park, home of Huntly FC.
Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie against Cumbernauld Colts has been called off for a third time.

The winners of the tie are due to face Dumbarton next weekend.

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle’s Championship clash against Arbroath at Gayfield has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It is the second Saturday in a row that Caley Thistle have been left without a game following the cancellation of their Boxing Day fixture against Greenock Morton at Cappielow due to a waterlogged pitch.

Elgin City also have a day off after their meeting with Brechin City at Glebe Park failed a 10am pitch inspection.

The matches between Dunfermline and Raith Rovers in the Championship, Partick Thistle against Clyde and Dumbarton against Airdrie in League One and Albion Rovers versus Queen’s Park and Cowdenbeath against Edinburgh City in League Two have also fallen victim to the weather.

 