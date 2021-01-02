Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie postponed for a third time

Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie against Cumbernauld Colts has been called off for a third time.

The winners of the tie are due to face Dumbarton next weekend.

Today's #scottishcup tie against Cumbernauld Colts has been postponed for a third time. There is a light covering of snow with frost on top which came down overnight. pic.twitter.com/jc6GKfoEst — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle’s Championship clash against Arbroath at Gayfield has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It is the second Saturday in a row that Caley Thistle have been left without a game following the cancellation of their Boxing Day fixture against Greenock Morton at Cappielow due to a waterlogged pitch.

GAME OFF – Unfortunately today’s game against @ICTFC has been cancelled due to a frozen pitch. pic.twitter.com/qp804vRbBB — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 2, 2021

Elgin City also have a day off after their meeting with Brechin City at Glebe Park failed a 10am pitch inspection.

The matches between Dunfermline and Raith Rovers in the Championship, Partick Thistle against Clyde and Dumbarton against Airdrie in League One and Albion Rovers versus Queen’s Park and Cowdenbeath against Edinburgh City in League Two have also fallen victim to the weather.