Huntly’s Liam MacDonald won’t forget departing manager Martin Skinner’s faith

Liam MacDonald has thanked former Huntly manager Martin Skinner for giving him an opportunity at Christie Park.

Skinner quit as Black and Golds boss at the weekend, but midfielder MacDonald will always appreciate the opportunity he gave him to become established in the Highland League.

The 20-year-old signed on loan from Peterhead at the start of the season before joining permanently in November.

Having had loan spells with Fraserburgh and Nairn in the past MacDonald was pleased to become a regular in the Highland League under Skinner.

He said: “I was really thankful to Martin for bringing me in and I really enjoyed working under him.

“I was gutted when we found out he was leaving, but that’s football and going forward we’ll have to try impress the next manager when he comes in and improve next season.

“We found out at the weekend and it was a shock for us, it’s a shame, but that’s football and nobody stays around forever.

“It was a big season for me because Huntly signed me and I wanted to prove that I was worth taking in.

“I wanted to try to play every game and avoid injuries and by and large I’ve done that so it was an important season for me.”