Huntly’s Chris Hay homing in on new deal says boss

Huntly defender Chris Hay is close to signing a new contract with the club.

The Evening Express understands the 22-year-old has agreed a three-year extension to his current deal at Christie Park.

Hay has been a regular in the Black and Golds’ side this season with his performances impressing manager Martin Skinner.

He joined Huntly in July 2016 and has had loan spells with Junior sides Lewis United and Glentanar.

Hay made his debut for the Strathbogie outfit in April 2017 and gaffer Skinner has been impressed with his development.

He said: “Chris is close to signing a new deal which is good news for us.

“Since the start of the season Chris has kicked on and done really well for us.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s a good lad and he works hard so hopefully that continues.”

Although Huntly are sitting 12th in the Highland League Skinner has been pleased with how some of his young players have developed.

As well Hay, midfielder Liam MacDonald, a signing from Peterhead, has also impressed him.

He added: “I think last season went pretty well (finished ninth in the league) and we had a more experienced side.

“Losing a few players affected us and the young lads have had to learn differently this season.

“They’ve had to battle through some really hard times. We’ve had good times as well, but they’ll be better players for that.

“There’s no doubt we have seen a progression individually with players like Chris Hay and Liam MacDonald.”