Huntly’s new boss Allan Hale relishing the challenge

New Huntly manager Allan Hale is eager to help the club fulfill it’s potential.

The 32-year-old replaces Martin Skinner as the gaffer at Christie Park.

Although young, Hale already has plenty of managerial experience under his belt.

As a player he left Fraserburgh in 2012 to become play-manager at Junior side Maud before becoming Keith boss in 2015.

After a couple of years he left the Maroons and returned for a short spell with Maud and joins Huntly having been player-assistant manager at Junior club Fraserburgh United this season.

The Black and Golds finished 12th in the Highland League this season, but Hale believes they can make progress when next term starts.

He said: “I’m delighted to get the job and I’m very grateful to the board for giving me the opportunity.

“I think it’s a club and a squad of players that have got so much potential.

“I’m hopeful in my time with the club we can help the club and the players fulfill that potential.

“I’m young, but I’m very driven and ambitious and I want the club to the same.

“We want to make progress, but at the same time we need to be realistic with initial expectations – especially when don’t know what the full implications of Covid-19 will be either.

“Once we get started trying to improve year-on-year will be what we try to do.

“I remember in my playing days with Fraserburgh going to Christie Park, it was an intimidating atmosphere, a tight ground with supporters close to the pitch.

“Hopefully we can generate that again and we want to attack teams and play attractive football alongside that.

“That’s what we want to achieve following on from the good work that Martin Skinner and Ricky Cheyne have done at the club.

“I really enjoyed it at Fraserburgh United, it was great working with everyone there and it’s hard to leave when they’re showing a lot of promise as a club.

“But the pull of getting back into the Highland League was too strong and this opportunity was too good to turn down.”