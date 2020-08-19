Huntly’s Glenn Murison looking ahead to Highland League return after Australian adventure goes awry

His Australian adventure didn’t go as planned – but Glenn Murison returns to Scotland excited about what the future holds for Huntly.

The 22-year-old jetted Down Under in February to play for Shepparton South FC in Victoria’s North Eastern Soccer League.

The coronavirus pandemic meant the season was initially delayed until June, but with Victoria continuing to be badly affected by Covid-19, it was then cancelled.

Murison has now returned home to the north-east and, reflecting on the experience, the midfielder said: “I went over to play football and do a bit of travelling and I wasn’t able to do that which was disappointing.

“It was just the situation, it was frustrating because we were close to starting playing.

“We’d been training and were ready to go and then two weeks before the start of the season every competition across Victoria was cancelled.

“Victoria was the state in Australia that was worst affected by coronavirus, so all the borders were shut and we couldn’t travel anywhere.

“But I had a job and I was still able to see a good bit of Victoria and meet a lot of good people.

“Obviously it wasn’t quite the experience I had hoped for going over there, but I’m glad I did it and there wasn’t anything we could have done about the situation.”

During Murison’s time in Australia manager Martin Skinner left Huntly and his now been replaced by former Keith and Maud boss Allan Hale.

Murison revealed the new manager got in touch with him while he was in Shepparton to outline his plans for the Christie Park outfit.

He added: “I’m looking forward to working under the new manager and coming back home I’m feeling really positive about the new season.

“The manager phoned me a few times when I was in Australia to speak to me about a few different things and keep me in touch with everything that has been going on.

“I really appreciated the manager phoning me. He was totally understanding of the situation and wasn’t pressurising me to come back or anything.

“He went through his plans for Huntly and his plans for me as a player and made me feel valued.”

Hale has already made two signings this summer with former Buckie Thistle and Turriff United winger Stuart Taylor and defender and ex-Turriff captain Cammy Bowden joining the Black and Golds.

Murison is looking forward to playing with them and said: “Stuart Taylor is someone who has won the league with Buckie and any time I’ve played against him he’s been a real handful so I think he’ll do well for us.

“In the last couple of seasons we’ve had quite a young team and have maybe lacked experience in certain positions.

“Cammy has a great amount of experience and he’s a very dependable defender and I’m sure he’ll be able to help the younger players around him, so it was good to see him signing.”