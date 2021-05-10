Colin Charlesworth has thanked those who have helped him in his bid to get back to fitness.

The Huntly winger sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a friendly for former club Deveronvale last September.

NHS delays mean the 29-year-old is fundraising to have the operation he requires done privately.

Charlesworth has started a justgiving page with the aim of raising £3,000.

It wasn’t something he was particularly comfortable doing.

But, along with Huntly manager Allan Hale and chairman Gordon Carter, Charlesworth has secured a number of prizes which will be raffled off among the people who donate to his cause.

The prizes include a two night stay at “The Bothy” near Elgin, vouchers for four for a round at Spey Bay Golf Club, two cashmere scarves and gloves from Johnston’s of Elgin, a Huntly FC boardroom voucher for two for a Saturday game, a signed Inverness Caley Thistle home shirt and a signed Elgin City away shirt.

Charlesworth said: “I see a lot of people have raised money by doing runs and things.

“But because I’m going for an operation I couldn’t really commit to that.

“I wanted to give something back that might entice people to donate.

“It’s a tough time to ask people for money because of everything that has gone on.

“So to be able to give a little something back and make it a bit more fun for people to donate was important.

“Any little donation helps me and anybody that does donate will be entered into a raffle and potentially can win some very good prizes that have been donated by some very generous companies.

“I’m massively grateful to everyone who has donated prizes and donated money.

“I don’t like asking people for things at the best of times, so asking people for money to help me during a tough time was not something I was really keen on doing.

“I thought it was a bit rude if I’m honest, but there is an enticement there in terms of what people can win.

“You see a lot of competitions on social media and people like the opportunity to donate a little bit of cash and try to win something.

“I hope people see that way and I massively appreciate everything people have done to help me.”

Banishing retirement thoughts

Charlesworth joined Huntly last month ,having previously considered retiring after discovering the extent of his injury.

He added: “My contract was up in the summer with Deveronvale and I didn’t really know where I stood with them.

“I had cracking relationships with the players and in particular Steve Dolan when he was there and I got on well with the board.

“But nobody really knew how to approach it and they knew I could be out for two or three years depending on the NHS, so I didn’t really know where I stood.

“I’ve known Allan Hale for a long time and he made me feel wanted and Huntly, rather than looking at the knee injury as a negative, made me feel like I’d be a big part of club whether I was injured or not.

“And they want to help me get through the operation sooner as best they can.

“When I found out what the injury was and, not knowing where I stood with Vale, I’d be lying if I said retirement didn’t cross my mind.

“But Huntly’s offer to try to get me back playing sooner was massive and got rid of the retirement thoughts.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to Charlesworth’s cause can do so here.