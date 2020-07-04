Huntly boss Hale up for charity challenge

Huntly manager Allan Hale has challenged his players to go the extra mile to raise funds for two local charities.

Hale and 22 other club staff, including players and officials, have been challenged to clock up a total of 812 miles – the distance to each Highland League ground from Christie Park – in the next week, through either running or cycling.

That would work out just over 35 miles each, with money raised going to mental health charity Networks of Wellbeing or Charlie House, an organisation that provides support to children with life-limiting conditions.

It was Hale’s brainchild and he has been thrilled by the feedback received by his players.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s good to do something different and hopefully generate that awareness of two fantastic charities.

“Since I’ve come in I wanted to do a charity challenge.

“It’s a good thing to bring the squad, club and community together, with the intention of giving something back. We got our heads together and came up with this.

“We wanted to do a distance-based challenge as it keeps the focus on the charities that we’re raising money for. There’s 23 in total that have signed up for it.

“My intention is to run half and cycle half. Hopefully the majority will stay injury-free during the seven days. I think the boys are looking forward to it as it’s important to give something back to the community.

“I’m sure it’s going to be tough.”

Meanwhile, defender Craig Dorrat has signed a one-year contract extension with Huntly.

Hale said: “Craig’s experience and know-how of the Highland League is invaluable and he is an important member of the squad.”