Sport / Football / Highland League

Huntly’s Allan Hale hoping to extend unbeaten start against Lossiemouth

By Callum Law
07/08/2021, 6:00 am
Huntly manager Allan Hale hopes his side can continue their unbeaten start to the season when Lossiemouth visit Christie Park.

The Black and Golds have taken four points from their first two Breedon Highland League fixtures.

If Huntly could record another win boss Hale would regard that as a very promising start to the campaign.

He said: “If we could win that would make it a very good start and I think any manager would say that.

“Winning games builds momentum and builds confident which is always good.

“We want to have that at the club where we have confidence and a positive approach every week.”

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell

Lossiemouth are buoyed by drawing with Inverurie Locos last weekend and beating Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup.

Manager Joe Russell said: “It’s only two games, but we’re hoping to build on that and we want to able to compete with teams like that.

“The goal from the start has been to do that on a consistent basis. We haven’t done that yet, but those games show we are capable of doing it.

“Now we need to do it on a consistent basis.”

Jags hope to keep Booth

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle face Keith at Victoria Park. The Jags have signed 18-year-old former Aberdeen defender Lyall Booth on a one-month contract.

Boss Graeme Stewart said: “He did well in spells against Formartine (in the Aberdeenshire Cup in midweek).

“It was a difficult game for him and a step up from what he’s used to.

“We would like to keep him longer, but he wants to stay full-time so we’ll see how things develop.”

Inverurie Locos and Turriff United meet for the second time in four days, the Railwaymen without Nathan Meres (calf) and Andy Hunter (groin), while United are set to be without Luke Kinsella and Callan Gray.