Huntly management team sign new deals to remain at Christie Park until 2025

By Danny Law
18/09/2021, 6:00 am
Huntly boss Allan Hale.
Huntly have announced that the club’s management team of Allan Hale and Stefan Laird have extended their contracts at Christie Park until 2025.

Former Keith and Maud boss Hale, 33, succeeded Martin Skinner as Huntly manager last summer.

Black and Golds chairman Gordon Carter said “When we appointed Allan and Stefan in June 2020 we knew were embarking on an exciting new chapter under two highly talented and ambitious young coaches.

“Despite being in the infancy of the project the improvement, positivity, spirit and drive within the playing squad is clear for all to see and the management team have played a huge part in the progression.

“They have assembled a squad who are young, exciting, dynamic and playing a brand of football that is positive and entertaining.

“Both Allan and Stefan are outstanding professionals who are meticulous, take pride in their work and are very driven to help bring success back to the club.

“By giving the management team long term contracts it allows the club to sustain a period of stability that will allow the club to focus on our growth and we are confident the club has a very bright future ahead with them at the helm.”

Hale said: “Stefan and I are delighted to extend our contracts with the club. We are extremely grateful that the chairman, of whom we have an excellent working relationship with, and board of directors, have the faith in us both to continue with the project we started since our arrival.

“The support we have obtained from the board, committee, supporters and players since our arrival has been overwhelming and we will continue to work tirelessly to attempt to bring success to the club throughout the duration of this extension.”

 