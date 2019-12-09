Huntly boss Skinner hoping side learn from hammering against Brora

Huntly boss Martin Skinner admitted his side were outclassed by Brora Rangers in the Highland League Cup quarter-final.

The Cattachs ran out 6-0 winners at Christie Park to progress to the last four.

An own goal from Logan Johnstone and Andrew Macrae’s effort had Brora 2-0 up at half-time. After the break Ally MacDonald, James Wallace, Macrae and Jordan MacRae added to the score.

Black and Golds gaffer Skinner said: “At half-time there wasn’t too much in the game.

“We had done OK, although we lost a sloppy goal which was disappointing.

“But in the second half Brora blew us away and were just too good.

“They were much better than us in the second half and their movement was too good.

“They were miles ahead of us, which was disappointing.

“When I’ve watched highlights of Brora over the last few weeks they’ve been scoring at will.

“We were compact enough for 45 minutes, but after we lost a sloppy third goal they started to pick us off and get into more dangerous areas.

“They’ve got a good squad and a good team and we just weren’t able to handle it.”

Skinner hopes Huntly, who play Inverurie Locos in the Aberdeenshire Shield semi on Wednesday, can learn from the experience.

He added: “We’ve got to try to learn from it and hopefully our younger players can pick up a few things from Brora’s experienced players and add it to their game.”

The other quarter-finals, between Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh, Forres Mechanics and Formartine United, and Rothes and Keith, were all postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Deveronvale came from behind to beat Clachnacuddin 4-1 at Grant Street Park in the Highland League.

Alan Kerr put the Inverness side in front, but Colin Charlesworth’s brace and goals from Scott Dunn and Ross Archibald turned it around.

Lossiemouth beat Fort William 2-0.