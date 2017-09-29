Huntly hope to take basic route back to top form

Huntly co-manager Tommy Wilson has urged his players to “go back to basics” against Turriff United tomorrow.

The pair meet at Christie Park with the Black and Golds coming into the game after a 4-0 Scottish Cup thrashing by Banks o’ Dee last Saturday.

Wilson, who is joint boss alongside Andy Roddie, is seeking a response from his troops.

He said: “We’re looking for a better performance and a bit more fight. I’m sure the guys’ confidence took a dunt as well after last week. “When you get a defeat like that you have to lift the guys.

“There’s no point in feeling sorry for yourself. You have to get the confidence going again and go back to basics, which we need to do. “We have a really young squad and a really tight squad and we need to get them fired up.”

Turra are also coming into the game after a difficult loss. They were knocked out of the cup at Formartine after a last-minute goal.

Elsewhere, second-placed Fraserburgh look to keep the pressure on leaders Cove. They face Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park after beating the Can-Cans 2-1 last time out in the Scottish Cup first round at Bellslea.

Inverurie Locos travel to Banff to play Deveronvale in a 2pm start at Princess Royal Park. Champions Buckie Thistle host Fort William at Victoria Park.