Huntly delighted as versatile ace Murison to stay on until 2019

Huntly co-manager Tommy Wilson praised Glenn Murison after the youngster penned a contract extension.

The 19-year-old has signed a new deal which will keep him at Christie Park until 2019 and Wilson, who is joint boss alongside Andy Roddie, is delighted to see Murison stay on.

He said: “He’s another young Huntly guy who has been doing really well for us and he is a really good player.

“We’re delighted to secure his services again.

“He is definitely someone who stood out to us when we joined the club.

“You can see Glenn has got plenty of ability.

“He can beat players when he’s got the ball at his feet, and to be fair he has been a utility player for us and has played in a number of different positions.

“We’re delighted with him and it’s great to get him signed up. “Again he is a Huntly boy which is good and he will keep improving.

“He’s a really talented guy, he can beat players, he can see a pass, he’s big, he’s quick and he’s good in the air.

“We’re just hoping he can keep his development going.”

Murison’s versatility is also important to the Black and Golds.

He has played at centre-back, right-back, left-back and across the midfield since making his Huntly debut in April 2015.

Wilson added: “Glenn has played defence for us when we have been struggling and then he has gone into midfield for us as well, which I think is his preferred position. He came on at full-back against Buckie on Wednesday.

“He’s a great guy to have about and he’s one of those people who never has a complaint, plays where he’s asked to and does a good job for the team.”