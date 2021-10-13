Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Huntly complete signing of ex-Aberdeen youngster Michael Dangana

By Jamie Durent
13/10/2021, 6:30 pm
Christie Park, home of Huntly FC.
Christie Park, home of Huntly FC.

Highland League side Huntly have signed former Aberdeen youngster Michael Dangana after impressing on trial.

Dangana, who was released by the Dons in the summer, has played three times as a trialist and impressed manager Allan Hale enough to earn a permanent deal.

Teenager Dangana has also spent time on trial with Keith earlier this season and joined in time for Huntly’s Aberdeenshire Shield tie against Turriff United.

Hale told the club website: “I am pleased to welcome Michael to the club. Michael has played a couple of trialist games for us now and despite being behind in his match sharpness and fitness since leaving Aberdeen, you can see the quality and attributes he will bring to the club.

“Michael has been coached at a high level throughout his career and brings others into the game well with his hold up play, whilst his movement is excellent which takes him into positions to score goals which I’m confident he will do for us.

“He has settled in well with the group in the short time he has been with us, I am delighted he has committed to the club and we look forward to working with him throughout his spell with us.”