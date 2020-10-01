Huntly close to another signing after bringing in Critchard

Huntly are closing in on another summer signing after bringing striker Daniel Critchard to the club.

The 19-year-old has joined the Black and Golds on a one-year deal and is manager Allan Hale’s third summer recruit.

The Christie Park club have also agreed the signing of another unnamed new addition, but are still requiring international clearance to complete the signing.

Former Cove Rangers and Hall Russell United player Critchard follows defender Cammy Bowden and winger Stuart Taylor in joining Huntly this summer.

Hale said: “We’re pleased to sign him, he’s a young lad and he’s still got a lot to learn in the game.

“But we’re very pleased with what we’ve seen of him so far. He’s technically good, can carry the ball well and also has pace and end product.

“He’s a player we’re certainly looking to in the future to develop and players like him who are young and keen to improve with desire and the right attitude are the guys we want at the club.

“If Daniel continues on the trend he has shown so far I’m sure he’ll do very well for us.

“We felt it was an area we needed to strengthen and we still feel it’s an area we’re light in, particularly in terms of experience.”

Hale has assessed a number of trialists during Huntly’s pre-season friendlies.

However he is in no hurry to do more business with the Highland League season not beginning until November 28.