Huntly boss sweet on player’s generosity with gifts to care homes

Huntly manager Martin Skinner has hailed the generosity of long-serving player Alex Thoirs after he donated Easter eggs to care homes in the town.

Having received wages from the Black and Golds last month following the coronavirus shutdown the 31-year-old used the money to buy 240 Easter eggs.

Thoirs, who is Huntly’s longest-serving player having joined in 2011, donated 80 each to the staff and residents at Alexander Scott’s Hospital Eventide Home, Balhousie Care Home and Meadows Care Home.

The Asda supermarket in the town added a further 60 eggs which were donated to the Huntly Foodbank.

Black and Golds supporter Fraser Newlands, who also works for Asda, delivered the treats at the weekend.

On Thoirs’ gesture, Christie Park gaffer Skinner said: “For all of us connected with Huntly, to see what Alex has done gives us real pride.

“He is loved by the Huntly fans and I think that’s because of his attitude.

“He gives 110% in everything he does. He might make mistakes on the pitch but everyone knows he’ll do everything he can to try to avoid making those mistakes.

“On the pitch he sets a real marker for the team in terms of how he goes about his business.

“The fans like and respect him for that and that’s on the pitch things.

“But off the pitch this gesture shows the type of guy Alex is. I’ve known him for a long time and he is the type of guy who will do little things like this and he deserves the recognition.

“It’s great to see what Alex has done and he’s been with Huntly nine years so clearly the club and the town means a lot to him.

“He wants to be at Huntly and represent the club well on and off the pitch.”

Thoirs, who can play in midfield or defence, said: “Coronavirus has halted the season and I didn’t want to take wages from the club because I know they’re in a tricky period.

“But it ended up that I got paid so I thought I should do something in the local community with the money.

“Easter’s coming up and after speaking with Gordon Carter and Shona Newlands we decided we should do something for the three care homes in Huntly.

“I’ve been with Huntly for a long time and the club and the town means a lot to me.

“I’ve had a lot of good times in Huntly and that was why I wanted to do something local.

“It’s just a little gesture but I wanted to do something to try to put a smile on a few faces in this difficult period.

“In the care homes the elderly people won’t have visitors at this time so maybe this will give them a little bit of cheer.

“It’s a thank you to the nurses and carers in the homes as well because they’re doing an incredible job just now.”