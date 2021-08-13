Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Huntly boss Allan Hale says there’s ‘more to come’ from his unbeaten team as they prepare to visit Turriff United

By Ryan Cryle
13/08/2021, 6:00 am
Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly manager Allan Hale.

Huntly manager Allan Hale takes his unbeaten side to Turriff United in the Highland League this weekend and says there’s “more to come” from the team.

The Black and Golds have earned seven points from their first three league games, with a draw against Strathspey Thistle followed by victories over Clach and Lossiemouth.

Hale thinks putting points on the board early is “always a positive”, but insists his team can improve and keep stringing results together.

He said: “I think if you look at the Highland League nowadays, there’s no game you can look at and say that’s an easy three points. There’s no such thing as that anymore.

“Look at the teams we’ve played – Strathspey have new management and have taken in players from Caley Thistle, they’re well organised, difficult to break down and cause a threat on the counter. Lossiemouth are a really good side who don’t get enough credit either, but I’m a big fan of what they’re about and what they do.

“The onus is still on teams to go out and pick up three points – and seven out of nine is a good start.

“I don’t feel we’ve been at our fluent best in terms of what the squad’s capable of, but points on the board early is always a positive.

“The challenge now is for us to get more consistency and try to put a run of wins together.

“I feel there’s a lot more to come from the group.”

Huntly meet Turriff United, pictured in action against Brechin City, this weekend.

Saturday’s hosts Turriff operate a similar model to Huntly, with a focus on young talent.

Turra have yet to register a point, following a tough trio of opening league fixtures against three title hopefuls in Brechin City, Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos.

Hale expects a difficult 90 minutes at the Haughs against Dean Donaldson’s side, who pushed Inverurie all the way in a 2-1 defeat last Saturday.

The Huntly gaffer said: “Our average age is 22 and we’re trying to do it the right way by taking in young players who have ambitions to progress their careers.

“Our recruitment strategy is to take them in, develop them and repeat the cycle.

“We’re two teams (who are doing that).

“I know Dean Donaldson well. He done a fantastic job at Keith and I’m sure over time he’ll do a similar job at Turriff – so we’re anticipating a really difficult game on Saturday. It’s never easy going there, so there’s a difficult 90 minutes ahead.”

Huntly have no new injury concerns for the trip to Turriff, although they sold experienced centre-back Cammy Bowden to Junior side Bridge of Don Thistle in midweek.