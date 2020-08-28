Huntly boss Allan Hale praises trio over commitment

Huntly boss Allan Hale has praised the commitment of Alex Thoirs, Reece McKeown and Logan Johnstone after all three penned contract extensions.

Utility player Thoirs, winger McKeown and defender Johnstone will all stay at Christie Park until 2024 as a result of their new deals.

Hale, who took over as Black and Golds manager in June, said: “I’m very pleased to get this sorted out. For myself coming in as manager I want to have stability within the playing squad.

“We don’t want to have a large turnover of players, we just want to be adding a few here and there.

“I think we’ve got a young squad with a lot of potential and we want to keep that squad together, so we’ll see the best of them in the years to come.

“These boys signing extensions until 2024 shows their commitment, and shows they’re buying into what we want to do.

“It’s great to have them agreed because they’re key players for the club.

“I’m pleased with the squad we’ve got, we wanted to keep it together and just add to it.

“We’ve been able to do that, and in my opinion we’ve added two strong signings in Stuart Taylor and Cammy Bowden to the club.”