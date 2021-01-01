Huntly boss Allan Hale hopeful Cumbernauld Scottish Cup tie goes ahead

Huntly boss Allan Hale is hopeful of getting their Scottish Cup tie with Cumbernauld Colts finally played tomorrow.

The game has been postponed twice – on Boxing Day and Wednesday night – due to a frozen pitch at Christie Park, with the two teams set to try for a third time.

The prize for both clubs is a place against Dumbarton in the second round on January 9 and Hale is keen to avoid a backlog of games should it be postponed again.

He said: “One of the goalmouths was frozen due to the overnight forecast. I presume it’ll be touch and go but hopefully we can get it played.

“If the game is off that’ll be two Saturdays in a row without a game and you want to be playing to build up momentum. We’re still training twice a week and the players are doing well but you don’t want it dragging on.”

Scottish Cup Second Round Draw: Away Trip awaits replay winners https://t.co/W9btaC3wIO — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) December 28, 2020

Beating the Lowland League side would earn them a trip to League One Dumbarton, one which Hale is keen for his players to earn.

He added: “It would be a great experience for the players to test themselves against a team that used to be in the Championship.

“They have players who have played professionally and a manager who is highly experienced. It would be great for the club and the players to go down there and test ourselves.

“We need to focus on Cumbernauld Colts first. It’s an exciting tie for both clubs.

“Huntly’s record in the Scottish Cup in recent years hasn’t been great but Highland League clubs have done very well this year. I’m a fan of the format this year, which has allowed clubs at our level to get through.

“It’s definitely proven the Highland League is a great product, with six teams through and hopefully we can be another.”