A dream tie awaits Huntly if they are able to pull off a Scottish Cup shock tonight against Dumbarton.

But for Aberdeen fan Allan Hale, the Huntly manager, a tie against the Dons has to be pushed to the back of his mind until this game is out of the way.

The Black and Golds, who have other Aberdeen supporters amid their ranks, it would be the chance of a lifetime should they welcome Premiership opposition to Christie Park at the start of next month.

“For the north-east, I think it’d be a tie to look forward to if we get through,” said Hale.

“It’s a dream draw; you want Rangers, Celtic or Aberdeen and when it came out, the players were really looking forward to it.

“We understand Dumbarton will be heavy favourites but we’ve prepared as best we can.

“In the Scottish Cup there’s always a shock. You just never know on the night.”

Huntly’s most recent success in the competition was reaching the fourth round in 2008, where they were beaten 3-1 by second-tier side Dundee.

So to reach the third round and face the Dons – currently without a permanent manager – would rank highly in the club’s modern history.

“There’s a few Dons fans in the squad, myself included,” said Hale. “It would be a huge opportunity to face them in the Scottish Cup and the exposure that would come off the back of it. But we can’t look any further than tonight.

“It is a massive incentive. We can’t shy away from that – the draw’s been made so everyone knows what it is. It was the same when we played Cumbernauld Colts, that we knew we’d be getting Dumbarton.”

After two months off – the Highland League was shut down with the rest of football below the Championship in January – there has been some ring-rust to shake-off.

Huntly have played bounce games against Keith and Formartine United, as well as coming through three rounds of Covid-19 testing without any positive tests.

The return of the Scottish Cup had taken some Highland League sides by surprise, given the lack of notice they were given about the requirements to compete, but Hale and his players have done all they can to be ready.

“We’re as prepared as we can be in the circumstances and the players have done extremely well in training,” he said. “The condition of the players has been impressive.

“We’ve had three rounds of testing and everyone has come back negative, which is a positive for the club. We’ve managed to play Keith and Formartine, which obviously helps get minutes under their belt and shake off any rustiness.

“The club has put a lot of preparation into testing; it’s a lot of work for what could be one game. But the players have come back in high spirits after what has been a long period out.

“We’re one of seven fortunate clubs (in the Highland League) in getting the opportunity to play a game, when the league is shut down at the moment.”