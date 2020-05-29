Kris Hunter’s happiness at landing Liam Norris

Boss Kris Hunter believes new signing Liam Norris has a bright future at Turriff United.

The midfielder has joined the Haughs club permanently from Fraserburgh after spending part of this season on-loan with Turra.

Hunter has admired the 20-year-old’s ability for a number of years.

He said: “I brought Liam into the development squad in my last season at Fraserburgh (2014-15) and he was only 15 then and you could see his talent.

“You always monitor how these players develop and he’s played a few games for Fraserburgh and been on loan at a couple of clubs.

“We brought him in halfway through last season and he really well for us in midfield.

“Liam’s definitely got talent and it’s just about gaining that experience and belief in the Highland League.

“He’s got all the attributes and is good on the ball, he’s a player I’ve always liked and we’re delighted to get him in.

“There’s a bright future at Turriff, we’ve got young players with talent and it’s just about them maturing.

“Liam’s one of them and we’ve got high hopes for him and it’s up to him now to take his opportunity whenever next season comes around.”

Although there’s no restart date in place for football, there may be more Turriff signings soon.

Hunter added: “We’re looking hopefully at another three or four. It’s difficult just now when we don’t know when football will be back.

“But we’re working on it and trying to make some plans and bring some guys in so we’ll keep doing that.”