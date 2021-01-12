Hunter departs Turriff United

Turriff United have parted company with manager Kris Hunter.

Hunter and the club have agreed to part ways following a week of talks after the club’s 13-1 loss at Fraserburgh on January 2.

United have lost their two opening matches in the Highland League and are bottom of the division after conceding 18 goals.

United announced Hunter’s departure this afternoon and are inviting applications for his successor.

The club statement read: “After a series of consultations over the course of the last week, Turriff United conversed again last night with manager Kris Hunter and the decision was made to mutually part ways for the benefit of all those involved.

“Turriff United would like to place on record their thanks for the work Kris has done in his second spell at the club.

“He came back under difficult circumstances financially, and helped us regain control of spiralling costs and set a precedence for bringing through good young local players which was a target set upon his acceptance of the job, this has given us the foundation to move forward on a stable financial footing.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to wish Kris all the best with his future endeavours.

“Turriff United are now inviting applications for the post of manager where interested candidates will ideally have a current B license qualification or at the very minimum be at least qualified to 1.3 level.

“Interested parties are asked to email a copy of their CV and introductory email to turriffunitedfc@highlandleague.com by Wednesday, January 20.”