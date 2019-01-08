Boss Hunter delighted to add ex-Huntly co-boss Wilson to Turriff United coaching staff

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter is pleased to have made a double signing.

The Haughs team have recruited teenage defender Leighton Duncan on loan from Elgin for the rest of the season. And Tommy Wilson has also joined the club as assistant manager.

On the signing of Duncan, Turra boss Hunter said: “He’s a young lad, only 18, but he has ability so we will see how he develops with us. He’s on loan for the rest of the season and hopefully we can give him an opportunity to develop in the Highland League because he has talent.

“He also has pace and will be a good addition to the squad. He’s enthusiastic and we’ll see how he develops.”

Former Inverurie Locos and Huntly winger Wilson returns to the dug-out after leaving the Black and Golds in November 2017.

Wilson was co-manager at Christie Park and Hunter is pleased to have him as No 2.

He added: “I’ve tried to get Tommy a couple of times but different things have been happening and it hasn’t been suitable for him.

“But he was a great player in the Highland League when I played against.

“As a player he was a winner and a good competitor and he’s done well as a coach. You saw what him and Andy Roddie did with Huntly.

“They turned them round, moved them up the league and made them competitive.

“He’s been with us a couple of weeks and you see straightaway what he brings to us.

“He is enthusiastic and his knowledge of the game is second to none so he is a great addition for us to have him involved.”