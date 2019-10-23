Hunter claims Inverurie Locos in hunt for Highland League title as Low takes up reins

Andy Hunter believes Inverurie Locos can challenge for the Highland League under their new manager.

Andy Low was named as Neil Cooper’s replacement in the Harlaw Park hotseat on Monday.

Cooper has left the Railwaymen in a strong position, sitting fourth in the league level on points with Brora Rangers in third.

On Saturday Locos face second-placed Fraserburgh at Bellslea and striker Hunter reckons they can be in contention to win the title come the end of the campaign.

He said: “We’re a little bit behind in the league, but a few teams have started strongly.

“It’s not too late to make a push to win the league.

“We’ve got a big game on Saturday and that will have an impact on how the league goes this season.

“We’ve started well and won games against teams that we are maybe expected to beat.

“Against the sides closer to us in the table we need to start picking up results.

“I still think we have a good chance of winning the league – hopefully we can push for that and have runs in the cups we are still in.”

Hunter is looking forward to working under Low and his assistant Steven Park.

The duo took charge of Inverurie’s 3-1 Scottish Cup second-round victory over Rothes last Saturday.

Both served under former boss Cooper and Hunter believes they are ready to assume extra responsibility.

He added: “I’m looking forward to working with the new manager.

“Andy Low has brought enthusiasm since he came back to the club.

“He knows the league well and knows what he’s talking about.

© Inverurie Locos

“He’s been there and done it and won the league three times.

“He knows the players well and knows what he wants to achieve.

“Both Andy Low and Steven Park have been here in the coaching team.

“The two of them work well together and I think they’ve been ready for more responsibility and to step up and have more input.

“I think they’ll do well.

“The players and everyone at the club are excited for the challenge ahead.

“Although they’ve been at the club and have had input it will be different for them now they are holding the reins.”

Hunter also took the opportunity to thank previous manager Cooper for his contribution to Inverurie.

He said: “I wish Neil all the best, he’s been good to me.

“He brought consistency when he came into the club. The only disappointment was we had struggled a bit in the cups.

“But earlier this season it looked like that was picking up.

“Neil built a strong squad and he has left the squad in a strong position. I would like to wish him all the best.”