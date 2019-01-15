Hunter ‘buzzing’ to be back for Inverurie Locos

Andy Hunter is delighted to have made his comeback from injury for Inverurie Locos after 10 months of frustration.

The Railwaymen striker has been out due to tendon problems in both of his knees since the end of last season.

But Hunter returned last Saturday week as a late sub in Locos’ 3-2 win over Strathspey Thistle, before coming on at half-time in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Cove.

He said: “It was just really good to get back on the pitch.

“I was buzzing really on Saturday to be involved. It was a disappointing result against Cove.

“But for me personally I was delighted to be back on the pitch, I’m really looking forward to get back playing football again.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday and trying to get back towards what I was like last season.

“Right now I’m a bit off match sharpness and a bit off the pace of where I want to be, but I’m just really excited to be back.

“It has been 10 months really I’ve been out. it’s a long wait, so I’ve just had to be patient.

“Right now with our season a push for the top four is realistic, but we may struggle to get that.

“So for me personally it is just about going out on a Saturday and enjoying it.

“I’ll enjoy it if we can get wins and I can get goals. So that is my aim for the end of this season – to get my fitness and sharpness back and just enjoy the rest of the season.”

Hunter reckons his fitness and sharpness will continue to increase with every training session.

And he is pleased to say, after featuring for 45 minutes on Saturday, he has suffered no ill effects.

Hunter added: “I’ve not really been training that much recently so the more training I have will help.

“I’ve just been trying to get back into it. I started some training in December, but that was really half-paced.

“In the last two weeks I feel like I’m starting to get the sharpness back and now I’m starting to be involved on matchday.

“The more minutes I get, the more my confidence will grow with each game.

“It was a waiting game for me and a bit of trial and error for me to see how it felt.

“I’m happy now because I woke up on Sunday after playing on Saturday and my knees felt fine and I feel good to go again.”