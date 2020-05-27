Secretary Rod Houston has hope there will be Highland League action next term

Highland League secretary Rod Houston hopes they can complete next season in some form.

The 2019-20 campaign was declared over in March after the coronavirus pandemic caused football to be shutdown.

With behind-closed-door games – something that those at the top level are planning for – not a financially viable option in the Highland League, the hope is they will be able to begin next season in front of fans in the months ahead.

There have been suggestions it may be next year before fans are allowed into grounds again, which also led to talk of leagues being put into abeyance next season because starting in 2021 may not allow enough time to complete them.

This season’s Highland League Cup is also still awaiting completion with the league committed to playing the semi-finals between Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle and Formartine United and Rothes, then the final, once football resumes.

Houston said: “We hope next season isn’t written off altogether because we’d like to see some football in 2020-21.

“But we’re going to be at the behest of a number of factors. There comes a point in time where there are only so many fixture dates you have available.

“That’s something we’re going to have to take into account over the next wee while, but we have an idea.

“I have modelled all sorts of fixture calendars, so that once we have a clearer sense of when we might be able to start, we’ll have an idea of what we can do.

“What we want to do is have competitions that can be complete in whatever time we’ve got for the 2020-21 season.

“Ultimately, however, if they say there is to be no football then there will be no football and let’s not forget there are far more serious things than football just now.

“But we are planning for various types of 2020-21 season and we’ll have to see what the lie of the land is and once we know the lie of the land we can pull all our members into a general meeting and agree a way forward.”

Houston says games behind closed doors isn’t something the Highland League are considering and added: “The overwhelming view is that behind closed doors isn’t really an option for us for a whole shedload of reasons.

“We’re not even looking at that as a possibility.

“What we want is competition that is meaningful and because our clubs depend so heavily on matchday income, we have got to make sure we get good matchdays organised and that’s quite a challenge.”

Football can only restart at all levels when it’s safe to do so and Houston is keen to protect all those involved in the Highland League.

He said: “We’ll be guided as we have been up to his point by the SFA medical committee.

“How we act has to be reactive, this is not something where we’re going to be able to jump the gun.

“As much as we all love the Highland League and it’s a big part of our lives, we have to remember that for the players playing in the league isn’t their primary source of income.

“So if anything was to happen to any of them as a result of playing in the Highland League which meant they weren’t able to do their regular work, I would feel we had failed them.”