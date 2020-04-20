Highland League chief Rod Houston pleased to be part of SPFL restructuring discussions

Highland League secretary Rod Houston is pleased they have been included in the SPFL’s reconstruction taskforce.

Houston will represent the division on a 15-member panel that has been assembled to examine possible changes to the structure of the Scottish Leagues.

The group, which will be chaired by Hearts supremo Ann Budge and Hamilton vice-chairman Les Gray, are set to hold their first meeting this afternoon.

With the Championship, League One and League Two seasons declared over last week, plenty of clubs have spoken about the opportunity to alter their circumstances being taken away with the remaining fixtures being cancelled.

Partick Thistle (bottom of the Championship) and Stranraer (League One’s bottom club) have both claimed they could have escaped relegation trouble in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Falkirk also believed they could have won League One, sitting just a point behind champions Raith Rovers.

Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts have also not had the chance to win a place in the SPFL after the cancellation of the pyramid play-offs.

As result, reconstruction – even on a temporary basis for next season – is being considered.

One suggestion is to have no relegation this term and promote the second-placed sides in the Championship, League One and Two, and also promote Brora and Kelty. This would create a Premiership of 14 with three divisions of 10 below.

Houston said: “We’re pleased that the Highland League has a voice at this table.

“We hope to make it count not just in the interests of the Highland League, but also in contributing to the wider discussion.

“We’re entering into this without any preconceived notions. You have to look at everything openly in what are fairly rapidly changing health circumstances where the football circumstances don’t seem quite as important.

“But that’s not to belittle the importance of getting the right set of arrangements for clubs for when the game is able to resume.”