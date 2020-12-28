Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is hoping for a home tie in Scottish Cup

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart doesn’t care who his side draw in the second round of the Scottish Cup provided they are at home.

The Jags cruised into the second round with an impressive 3-0 win against Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.

Andy MacAskill scored twice in between a Scott Glover own goal on a comfortable afternoon for the Victoria Park men.

Ahead of tonight’s draw, Stewart said: “We want a home tie. We haven’t played at home since March.

“We have played six games away from home this season. I don’t care who we get as long as it is at home. If we are being picky then you would also say that you would like a winnable tie.

“But when you get to this stage of the competition it is always enjoyable for the players.

“If you come up against a decent team from a few levels above then that is good fun as well.”

Stewart felt his side were worthy winners against Rovers, whose manager Brian Reid said his players were “nowhere near good enough”.

The Jags boss said: “We were delighted to get through.

“It was a good performance, although there were still areas for improvement.

“But you have to be pleased with a clean sheet and three goals away from home.

“To be honest, it probably should have been four or five.

“It wasn’t a lucky win, we were very comfortable.

“Albion Rovers have had a couple of decent results recently, including beating Elgin City who have been doing well near the top of League Two.

“They are an SPFL side with a lot of experienced players in their team who have played full-time football.”