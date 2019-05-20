Hitman Megginson – It means a lot to get Cove Rangers to SPFL

Mitch Megginson grew up watching Cove Rangers – so the striker was delighted to help them gain promotion to League Two.

The Highland League champions will take their place in the SPFL next season after beating Berwick Rangers 3-0 (7-0 on aggregate) in the pyramid play-off final second leg.

Saturday’s game at Shielfield Park was a celebration for Cove, with over 400 fans travelling south to cheer them on.

Fulfilling the club’s long-held ambition was particularly poignant for Megginson.

As a child he watched his Dad Mike play for Cove and when Mitch joined three years ago he turned down offers from the Championship to help Cove achieve their dream.

During his time at the Balmoral Stadium, Megginson has knocked back further offers from Premiership and Championship side.

Promotion vindicates his decision and the 49-goal hitman said: “I’m over the moon, absolutely delighted. Everyone connected with Cove from the boys to the fans deserve this.

“Everyone played their part and the show we put on over the two legs was superb.

“What other people say doesn’t bother me. I don’t think I had anything to prove coming to Cove.

“I came here with the ambition of helping the club into League Two and we’ve achieved that and it’s all I’ve been thinking about.

“My dad was down at the game and it was excellent to do it for him as well.

“I was able to celebrate with him at the end. He’s Cove through and through and my first games as a child were watching Cove with him playing.

“So to get the club into League Two means a lot to me and to him.”

Cove co-manager John Sheran suffered a heart attack on April 21, but was at Shielfield Park to see his side triumph.

Megginson added: “John is the manager and it was shame that he couldn’t be involved in the play-offs.

“But it’s great that he got to the game and saw us get the job done.”

Megginson played for just over an hour, despite being troubled by a groin problem.

He was chasing his 50th of the season after passing a fitness test to start. He couldn’t add to his haul of goals and said: “I did my groin again in the first five minutes so I was carrying that for the rest of the game.

“I didn’t want to come off in the second half, but it didn’t matter because the boys to a man were excellent and we deserved the result.

“I just need to be there to put the ball in the net. I’ve got 49 goals, but it’s a team game.

“Everyone contributes to the team, I never see it as an individual performance and I’m always delighted to chip in where I can.

“But over the season every player has been excellent.”

Cove started strongly and hit the post on four minutes when Harry Milne swept in a cross from the left which bounced off Daniel Park but came back off the right upright

In the ninth minute Cove took the lead. Megginson fed Jamie MASSON on the left side of the area, he cut inside and his right-footed shot was deflected, taking it over goalie Ryan Goodfellow, who had dived.

Declan O’Kane got back and booted the ball clear, but ref John McKendrick ruled the ball had crossed the line after consultation with linesman Daniel McFarlane.

After the early goal Park and Jordon Brown also went close as Cove dominated the first period.

In the 45th minute it got worse for Berwick with captain Ross Brown red carded for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Brown felled Megginson just outside the box after Masson played one-twos with Blair Yule and Jordon Brown before slipping Megginson through and was rightly sent off.

Two minutes into the second half Cove made it 2-0.

Megginson fed Masson on the left side of the box and his low cross was turned in at the back post from close range by the sliding Jordon Brown.

The men from Aberdeen controlled proceedings and could have had more with Masson and Megginson firing narrowly wide.

With quarter an hour left it was three when sub Sam Burnett was given time to advance, he found fellow sub Paul McMANUS, who clinically slotted home from 15 yards. It was party time for Cove and their band of 400 supporters.

Captain Eric Watson was introduced with six minutes left and was greeted with rapturous acclaim on his farewell appearance after 12 years with the club.

At full-time the fans flooded on to the pitch as Cove’s dream came true.

TEAMS:

Berwick: Ryan Goodfellow, Declan O’Kane, Craig Hume, Ousman See, Jack Cook, Lewis Barr, Aidan McIlduff, Grant Rose (Calum Adamson 59), Jack Ogilvie (Andy Forbes 46), Ross Brown, Cameron Blues (Ahmed Aloulou 76).

Subs not used Sean Brennan, Jordan Orru, Sean Brennan.

Cove: Stuart McKenzie, Darryn Kelly, Scott Ross, Ryan Strachan, Harry Milne (Eric Watson 84), Blair Yule, Connor Scully, Daniel Park, Jordon Brown (Sam Burnett 66), Jamie Masson, Mitch Megginson (Paul McManus 62).

Subs not used: John McCafferty, Alan Redford, Jordan MacRae, Hamish MacLeod.