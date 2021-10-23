Highland League’s bottom two Turriff and Fort William ready for crucial clash

Both Turriff United and Fort William describe their Breedon Highland League clash at the Haughs as “massive”.

The sides meet with United sitting second bottom with six points, while the Lochaber outfit prop up the division with one point.

The team that finishes bottom have to face a relegation play-off at the end of the season and both camps are aware of the importance of this fixture.

Turriff assistant manager Jamie Lennox said: “It’s a massive game. There’s five points separating the clubs and it’s on us to go and win to increase the gap.

“We don’t want to be dragged into a relegation battle, but if we don’t pick up the points we’re right in that battle.

“In terms of that it’s a massive game for us.

“We have a young side and you’re bound to get indifferent performances and we’ve found that.

“We keep stressing the importance of consistency.

“We’ve had performances like our win against Deveronvale (4-0) which shows what we’re capable of on our day.”

Fort up for the challenge

Fort William coach Tommylee Taylor added: “It’s a massive game because the other teams close to us that we’ve played recently have all picked up the three points and pulled away.

“Turriff are the only five points behind so if we could win it cuts the gap to two and keeps us in touch battling with them.

“It’s important we don’t allow them to extend their lead.

“There have been some encouraging signs for us. We’ve scored goals and created plenty of chances, but we need to keep it tight for 90 minutes.”

Deveronvale v Lossiemouth

Elsewhere, in the Highland League Deveronvale meet Lossiemouth Princess Royal Park.

The Coasters have Dean Stewart back from suspension, while Fergus Edwards, Niall Kennedy and Ross Elliott will have late fitness tests.