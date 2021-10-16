Highland League: Wick host Brechin; Inverurie tackle Forres; Deveronvale travel to Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Highland League: Wick host Brechin; Inverurie tackle Forres; Deveronvale travel to Rothes

By Callum Law
16/10/2021, 6:00 am
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is looking forward to facing Brechin in the Breedon Highland League
The last time Wick Academy faced Brechin City at Harmsworth Park there were eight goals – but Gary Manson hopes this meeting will result in the Scorries’ first clean sheet of the season.

Brechin make their first trip to Caithness as a Breedon Highland League club having last visited in November 2009 for a Scottish Cup third round tie.

Boss Manson played for Wick that day and said: “That’s always a game that sticks in my mind.

“We were 4-2 up with 15 minutes to go and ended up drawing 4-4 and that was to get into the fourth round.

“If we match that entertainment the fans will enjoy themselves.

“I feel like a broken record speaking to the boys about clean sheets every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“It’s not anything to do with our shape or structure, we’re reasonably hard to break down.

“Lapses of concentration or individual errors have cost us. Until we eradicate that clean sheets will be hard to come by.”

Locos still learning

Elsewhere, second-placed Inverurie Locos welcome Forres Mechanics to Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen returned to winning ways in the Morrison Motors (Aberdeenshire Shield) against Fraserburgh in midweek.

Striker Kieran Shanks said: “It was a brilliant win because against Fraserburgh, we showed that we can compete with anyone.

“We’re all improving under the new gaffer and we want to keep that going.

“We’ve got to try to build on every win and keep trying to climb the table and pick up as many points as we can.”

Inverurie Locos striker Kieran Shanks

The Can-Cans are missing Joe Gauld, Jack Grant, Gordon McNab, Craig Dorrat and Callum Johnston, while Dale Wood is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Deveronvale travel to Mackessack Park to face Rothes with Rory Davidson unavailable, Dane Ballard, Sam Robertson, Kyle Willox and Robbie Allan all doubtful.

Max Stewart and Nathan Ross return for the Banffers.