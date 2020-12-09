Highland League: Turriff boss Kris Hunter hoping for Scottish Cup boost after flooding setback

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter is hoping for Scottish Cup progression to lift the spirits of the club.

Hunter and his Turriff side face a tricky second preliminary round tie against Formartine United at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

With Turra currently unable to welcome fans into the Haughs, the revenue generated in prize money from the Scottish Cup is important to the club.

Hunter said: “It would mean a lot to the club if we could get through, because it’s the only real income the club can generate at the moment and you’d like to try to get a team from a higher level if you got through.

“But the financial side of it is a big thing, because I believe the prize money for this round is more than for winning the Highland League, which shows it’s importance.

“It would be a bonus if we could get into the next round, but we’re not looking at that because we have a very tough game on Saturday.”

These remain challenging times for all clubs, but Turriff suffered another setback last weekend with heavy rain leading to their pitch flooding once again.

It’s been a continual problem for a number of years with the Burn of Turriff and Gassie Burn running by either end of United’s ground.

However, there’s nothing the club can do about it, with the issue being further upstream where the two burns are close together.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

The banks of the Burn of Turriff have been eroded, which means when there is torrential rain water flows into the smaller Gassie Burn – which runs behind the main stand end at the Haughs – with the increased flow causing the flooding.

Hunter hopes something can be done about the problem and is targeting Scottish Cup progression to provide Turriff with some positive news.

Turriff gaffer Hunter added: “The flooding at the weekend is a setback for the club. It’s been an ongoing issue and it’s frustrating that it’s been happening for years and years but nothing seems to be done about it.

“The club has to fork out money to get the pitch back in decent order every time it floods and nothing has been done about it.

“It happens over and over and it would be good if something could happen to help stop it happening.

“But the worst thing is it’s not our fault and it’s not something we can do anything about.

“As a result of that it would give the club a lift if we could get a result on Saturday after what’s happened.

“The Scottish Cup is a great competition for clubs across the country and if you get a wee run in the cup it can generate some good money for the club.”