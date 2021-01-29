Secretary Rod Houston says the Highland League is planning to complete the season.

The suspension of football below the Championship has been extended until February 14.

With Scotland still in lockdown, the shutdown continuing has not come as any great surprise.

However, it has left some observers pondering whether the 15-game 2020-21 Highland League season can be finished.

Houston says the division is planning to complete the campaign and he relayed this to the SFA during a meeting on Thursday evening.

He said: “We’re only planning for playing the season out – we have no plans to do otherwise.

“All we have to do is wait to see when we can get started and when we have to complete by in terms of time for play-offs.

“Everything will be built on that when we know.

“The meeting with the Scottish FA was positive and constructive.

“They understand exactly where we’re at and what our wishes are in terms of playing our league championship and it caused them no problem.”

The Highland League is scheduled to hold a league management committee meeting on Monday night.

With the SFA extending the suspension of football below the Championship, Houston says patience is required, with the hope being that Covid-19 infections across the country will decrease, which may allow football at lower levels to return.

Houston added: “The continued suspension is no surprise really, you only need to look at the numbers to realise that things haven’t changed enough.

“We’ll deal with all the other business we have to deal with (at the league management committee meeting).

“I don’t think we’ll spend too much time on the suspension, because it is what it is.

“Come February 10 or thereabouts, they’ll let us know what they’re thinking at that stage.

“It has to be done in bits and pieces, we know nationally the numbers are changing and things are turning.

“But it hasn’t turned nearly enough for things to be loosened yet and we understand that, so we just have to be patient.”

When the Highland League can resume. Houston believes the protocols clubs have already put in place for the start of the season will serve them well.

The 10 sides in the Highlands and Moray were able to welcome back limited numbers of supporters when the campaign began at the end of November.

The six Aberdeenshire sides have also been preparing for the time when they can welcome fans back.

Houston said: “The protocols that clubs put in place will serve them well and the clubs that weren’t allowed to have spectators have been building their protocols to have spectators so that as soon as it opens up for matches and then matches with spectators everyone is ready to go.

“We have been going through a process or revising and refreshing the protocols over the last two or three weeks and we’ll finish that off very soon I would hope.

“The time we have had has been usefully spent and looking at the protocols has reminded us we have a robust set of protocols and I think we can give people that reassurance.”