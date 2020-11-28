Highland League side Turriff United agree three-year sponsorship deal

Highland League club Turriff United have secured a new three-year sponsorship deal with local company ACE Winches.

The agreement will run from this month until the end of the 2022-23 season and will see the ACE Winches logo displayed on the team’s home and away kits.

Turriff manager Kris Hunter said: “Although we have faced difficult times recently, this sponsorship is a massive boost for the club as we begin the new campaign.

“The three-year deal gives us stability through these unprecedented times and gives us a platform to progress as a club.”

ACE Winches CEO George Fisher said: “Kris and the team have endured a pretty tough time of late and we are pleased, with the support of Balmoral Group, to be in a position to help them out.

“The club means so much to the area and is rooted in the history of Turriff, much like ACE Winches. We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship and being able to get along to The Haughs as soon as the regulations allow.”

Balmoral Group chairman and managing director Jim Milne said: “A local football club means so much to the community, it is basically ‘their club’. When Kris approached us with the opportunity of becoming the main sponsor, it was an easy decision to make.

“Balmoral is very active in the communities in which it operates and we wish Kris and the club well for the new season and beyond.”