Highland League season to begin later this month

The 2020-21 Highland League season will kick-off on November 28.

Following a meeting of the division’s league management committee tonight the decision was agreed to aim to start the new 16-game campaign later this month.

The decision has been taken following the Highlands and Moray being placed in Tier 1 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restrictions systems.

This will allow 11 Highland League clubs – Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle, Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics, Fort William, Keith, Lossiemouth, Nairn County, Rothes, Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy – to let supporters into their grounds.

With Aberdeenshire currently being in Tier 2 Deveronvale, Formartine United, Fraserburgh, Inverurie Locos, Huntly and Turriff United would not be able to admit fans.

However, the Highland League is keen to work with the Scottish Government to try to find a solution to allow all 17 clubs to start the new season in front of fans.