Highland League season delayed until November due to increased coronavirus restrictions

The Highland League season has been delayed until at least November 28 due to increased Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland.

The Scottish Government last week introduced new measures to try to control cases of the virus, including delaying the return of fans to sports stadia indefinitely.

As a result, the Highland League restart has been postponed from its scheduled October 17 start date. Highland clubs have repeatedly expressed a view the return of the league without supporters in unfeasible.

A statement from the league said: “The Highland League has decided to pause the start of the 2020-2021 season in view of the current public health circumstances.

“The season will not start before Saturday 28th November and confirmation of that or an extension of the pause will be considered at a meeting during the week beginning Monday 9th November.

“The League Management Committee undertook a careful and detailed consideration of the current situation and felt that, all things considered, a pause was the most appropriate course of action.”